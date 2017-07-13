Evening Newscast 07-13-17

Senator Jon Tester is ripping the new Senate health care bill; Senator Steve Daines says he needs more time to study it.

In western Montana, nearly 200 firefighters are battling the Lazier Creek 3 Fire, located south of Highway 2 and west of the Thompson River Road.

It’s hot outside, and as many as 3,000 people could be without water in a week due to a severe shortage on the Rocky Boy’s Reservation.

Funding for a Native American language preservation program could get cut next month if revenues don’t increase as the state fiscal year comes to an end.

Montana's chief school administrator is asking state schools to increase the number of students who are proficient in math and English, and to graduate students who are prepared for college or a career.