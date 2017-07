Evening Newscast 07-14-17

New fires are cropping up and emergency officials are preparing for potentially dangerous fire weather over the weekend.

The chair of Montana’s utility regulators violated state ethics during the 2016 election, according to a decision released Friday by Montana’s Commissioner of Political Practices.

Montana may have to run its one-of-a-kind Medicaid expansion program for a third of the cost if lower-than-expected state income triggers budget cuts next month.