Evening Newscast 07-17-17

A fire broke out on the north side of Great Falls this afternoon, but after burning down several unoccupied structures, it’s now under control.

The Lewis and Country Sheriff’s office will announce this evening if it is safe for people near the Lookout Fire to return home, or if a mandatory evacuation must be put in place.

A fire on the flank of Lolo Peak is throwing up a smoke plume visible from many locations.

A federal report says gray wolves killed a record number of livestock in Wyoming last year, and wildlife managers responded by killing a record number of wolves that were responsible.

A Montana woman has been sentenced to a year in prison and was ordered to pay $246,000 in restitution for stealing from two programs that received federal funding.

A 44-year-old Minnesota man drowned in a weekend rafting accident in northwestern Montana.