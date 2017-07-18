Evening Newscast 07-18-17

As Governor Steve Bullock beings his final term, the Democrat is starting to raise money with ambitions of stepping onto the national political stage.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the Trump administration is pushing for increased exports of natural gas and other energy sources as its seeks U.S. "energy dominance" in the global market.

Most of the wildfires burning in Montana saw little growth yesterday, with the exception of the Park Creek fire burning about 5 miles north of Lincoln.

A state judge says a Billings attorney violated the rules of professional conduct by trying to obstruct access to evidence in a campaign finance investigation.

The Montana-based Washington Companies has an agreement to buy a Canadian diamond mining company for $1.2 billion.