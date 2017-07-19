Evening Newscast 07-19-17

Governor Steve Bullock formally signed a slate of bills Wednesday, aiming to address the state’s problem of overcrowded prisons.

Congressional Republicans are moving forward with legislation to roll back the Endangered Species Act, amid complaints that the landmark 44-year-old law hinders drilling, logging and other activities.

A lightning strike Tuesday near Lincoln grew into a nearly 200-acre blaze today.

Near Dillon, fire crews are preparing to use explosives to fight the Whetstone Ridge Fire.

A third round of buyout offers may be coming to the University of Montana.

The state fire marshal's office is helping Anaconda police investigate two fires that happened less than two days apart on the same street in downtown Anaconda, including one that destroyed a historic mansion.