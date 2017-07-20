Evening Newscast 07-20-2017

A 19-year-old Missoula resident was killed while fighting a fire near Seeley Lake yesterday.

Montana’s K-through-12 schools could face millions of dollars in cuts next month if state revenues don’t improve.

As wildfires continue to burn across Montana, there are two public meetings tonight to give information on fires near Lolo and Lincoln.

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert today asked a judge to reject Congressman Greg Gianforte’s request that he be exempted from the usual booking process for criminal defendants.

Montana's chief elections officer alleges that more than 360 illegal ballots were cast, but not counted, during the special congressional election in May.

A spokeswoman for a U.S. lawmaker says a University of Montana student arrested in China has no physical or mental health concerns related to his detention.

The Board of Regents has voted to lower salary raises for top administrators and head coaches at Montana State University.