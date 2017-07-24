Evening Newscast 07-24-17

Thirty-four states have sent firefighters and other resources to Montana to help deal with the massive Lodgepole complex of fires that has already destroyed 12 homes in Garfield County.

An automatic state budget cut could pull tens of millions of dollars out of the state firefighting fund as early as tomorrow.

The Forest Service has called two public meetings to address concerns about the Lolo Peak Fire.

A University of Montana student was released today following a weeklong detention in Zhengzhou, a city in central China, after allegedly injuring a taxi driver.

Glacier National Park officials said in a statement today that a tourist died from falling into a creek on Saturday.

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a wildlife activist who said his free speech rights were violated when a sheriff's deputy barred him from watching livestock agents herd wild bison into Yellowstone National Park.

A man suspected of bank robberies in five states has pleaded not guilty to unrelated charges in Nebraska.

Montana fires now hold the top 2 spots on the national fire fighting priority list.

This afternoon has seen strong winds materialize around two large fires in Lewis and Clark County near Lincoln.