Evening Newscast 07-25-17

Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario of $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.

The Lolo Peak Fire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness is now estimated at 1,090 acres and zero percent containment.

Plans to build Montana's largest solar farm are in jeopardy after state regulators set contract terms the developer says is unworkable.

The Garfield County Sheriff is lifting the evacuations for property owners in the Lodgepole Complex Fire area as U.S. government officials reject Montana's request for aid in battling the wildfires.

A judge has limited the number of voter signatures that Montana officials can require for independent and third-party candidates to qualify to run in special elections.

A recruiting company official says 98 people have applied to be the next president of the University of Montana.