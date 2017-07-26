Evening Newscast 07-26-17

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has issued an immediate evacuation order for residents of Sunrise and Quartz Flats due to the 27-hundred-acre Sunrise Fire. Residents in Quartz Creek remain under a stage two evacuation warning.

Firefighters in eastern Montana are increasing containment of the nation’s largest fire that has destroyed 16 homes and scorched about 421 square miles of farmland and public land. Montana is allowing a conservative group to move forward with a proposed ballot initiative that would let people sue for emotional distress if they spot a transgender person using a public bathroom that doesn't correspond to their gender at birth.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines says he opposes mining in some areas outside Yellowstone National Park but stopped short of endorsing proposed legislation on the matter from a fellow Montana lawmaker.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is moving forward with a plan to create an Office of Outdoor Recreation.

A bookkeeper who worked in Great Falls will serve more than three years in prison and repay $425,000 for forging clients' checks to make lavish purchases, such as NCAA Final Four tickets and a Ferrari rental.

A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

Montana environmental regulators say a Canadian company can move forward with plans to explore for gold in an area north of Yellowstone National Park despite local opposition.