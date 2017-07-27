Evening Newscast 07-27-17

As firefighters continue to battle the Sunrise Fire on Lolo National Forest, officials have been forced to evacuate about 30 homes near Superior.

The U.S. government has reversed its earlier decision to deny a request for aid to help pay for fighting Montana’s largest wildfire.

Frenchtown Rural Fire District and the Arlee Volunteer fire department were on the scene of a fire at Kelly’s Auto Salvage & Wrecker in Arlee.

Hundreds of people packed an auditorium in Helena Thursday to protest planned cuts to Medicaid.

Four fewer University of Montana professors have accepted buyout offers than initially expressed interest in doing so.

Montana Supreme Court Justice Mike Wheat plans to retire on December 31st.

The latest sampling results testing Flathead Lake for invasive quagga and zebra mussels are in with no detections.