Evening Newscast 07-28-17

The Mineral County Sheriff issued a third evacuation order for the area around the Sunrise fire late this morning.

Yellowstone National Park is taking action against up to a dozen employees after an investigation found some female workers were subjected to sexual harassment and other problems.

A small airplane on a training flight Friday afternoon landed safely on Interstate 15 north of Helena after experiencing a mechanical problem.

Federal charges have been filed in Nebraska against a man suspected of being the "AK-47 bandit," who is accused of robbing banks in five states.

Farm earnings in Montana plunged 71 percent from 2015 to 2016 due to historic drops in the prices for wheat, cattle and other commodities.