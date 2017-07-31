Evening Newscast 07-31-17

Montana state Auditor Matt Rosendale announced a bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday, bringing a high profile challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

A Bozeman police officer killed his wife and himself at their home on Saturday night. Gallatin County officials today identified the dead as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger and 40-year-old Zach Heninger.

The Columbia Falls City Council and the Environmental Protection Agency will host a workshop Monday evening about grants available to the community as part of the federal superfund program for the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company Site.

For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.

As the Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn on national forest land, crews have bulldozed about two-thirds of the control line intended to protect homes and communities from the fire.

The Liberty Fire that started on the Flathead Reservation southeast of Arlee has now grown to around 2,000 acres.

The Sunrise Fire between Alberton and Superior grew by about 2,000 acres on Sunday.

Planned burnout operations on the Park Creek fire, 2 miles North of Lincoln, are going as planned.

A civil-rights organization is asking the Montana Supreme Court to rule that a proposed measure can't appear on 2018 election ballots.

A former University of Montana football player who served prison time for raping a friend while she slept on his couch spent the weekend in jail in Bozeman for alcohol-related parole violations.