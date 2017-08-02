Evening Newscast 08-02-17

Early this afternoon a firefighter on the Lolo Peak Fire was struck by a tree and died.

The Granite County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon rolled back a portion of an evacuation order in the Rock Creek drainage associated with the Sapphire Complex about 25 miles south/southeast of Missoula.

Helena’s city attorney is deferring prosecution of a sheriff charged with assaulting his girlfriend during a law enforcement convention.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on their Facebook page today warning residents of some false evacuation orders.

Lewis and Clark County officials say a Helena Valley child has died in what was reported as an accidental shooting.

A Montana attorney has become the first person to swim the length of the West's largest freshwater lake and back.

A one-vehicle crash in southwestern Montana killed a 2-year-old boy and injured a 3-year-old girl late last night.

A man who settled a lawsuit over sexual assault while in federal custody in Montana was on Wednesday detained in Billings, and now faces deportation for entering the U.S. illegally.