Evening Newscast 08-03-17

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott released the name of the firefighter who was killed while working on the Lolo Peak Fire yesterday afternoon.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office lifted the Evacuation Order for Sunrise Creek and Quartz Flats early this morning.

Warm water temperatures have triggered fishing restrictions on a 55 mile stretch of the Bitterroot River from Veteran’s Bridge on Highway 93 just north of Hamilton, downstream to the confluence with the Clark Fork in Missoula.

The latest U.S. drought monitor report says that the drought that is plaguing eastern Montana came on fast.

The drone pilot allegedly responsible for temporarily shutting down aerial firefighting operations on the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake Wednesday is now the subject of a federal investigation.