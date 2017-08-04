Evening Newscast 08-04-17

Fire activity on the more than 7,200 acre Rice Ridge Fire northwest of Seeley Lake increased today as it burns into heavy stands of beetle killed trees.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Granite, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, and Ravalli counties due to the numerous fires burning in west-central Montana.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he is not recommending changes to Arizona's Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are going into effect Saturday for areas of southwestern Montana.

A new six-year study on guns published Wednesday in Alaska shows the state has the highest rate of gun ownership in the U.S.

Yellowstone National Park has decided to convert part of its bison trap into a temporary brucellosis quarantine facility.

The Sunrise Fire between Alberton and Superior has grown to almost 12,500 acres.