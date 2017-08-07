Evening Newscast 08-07-17

Billings attorney today announced a bid to unseat newly elected Congressman Greg Gianforte in next year's midterm race.

The body of a 29-year-old California firefighter who died on the Lolo Peak Fire last week is now back home in California.

The Interior Department has scrapped a rule aimed at ensuring that coal companies don't shortchange taxpayers on huge volumes of coal extracted from public lands.

For the first time, more than one million people entered Glacier National Park in a single month.

Managers of the Sunrise fire east of Superior Monday morning were worried about it throwing spot fires over Interstate 90 and the Clark Fork River.

For the first time this year, the Montana National Guard has been activated to fight a fire in Montana.

A drunken man who was kicked out of a popular food and music festival believed that others aboard the shuttle to Missoula had kidnapped him.