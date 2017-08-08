Evening Newscast 08-08-17

A fast-growing fire discovered last night southeast of Eureka has prompted new evacuations in that area.

Smoke columns from several fire starts caused by that storm were seen Tuesday in Glacier National Park.

There is a community meeting tonight in Clinton about the Sapphire Complex of fires.

At least one firefighter has been injured from the Gibraltar Ridge Fire near Eureka.

Authorities say a house where three people were shot and killed last week has burned down on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation.

The Trump administration's proposed changes to a plan to save sage grouse are drawing opposition from wildlife groups, and support from the ranching and energy industries.

A hay donation lottery program set up in North Dakota to help drought-stricken ranchers is being expanded to producers in South Dakota and Montana.

The Red Cross and community volunteers in Lincoln County have been feeding fire evacuees, setting up cots for sleeping and helping them get information.

It was a busy day at the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake with worse than predicted conditions.