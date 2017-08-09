Evening Newscast 08-09-17

A 76-person incident management team is now in charge of the Gibralter Ridge Fire east of Eureka.

The same lightning storm that started Gibralter Ridge sparked at least seven small fires inside Glacier National Park.

There are new evacuations for the Sunrise Fire.

The Missoula City-County Health Department is now recommending that people in Seeley Lake who are able to do so leave the area until the wildfire smoke event passes.

The operator of the Colstrip power plant, which is one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the Western US, says it plans to keep running the 2,100-megawatt plant

Thunderstorms expected for the next two days have put fire management teams across Western Montana on high alert as they prepare for strong winds.