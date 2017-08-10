Evening Newscast 08-10-17

The smoke pouring into a small Montana town from a nearby wildfire has gotten so bad that health officials are warning residents to leave the area.

Firefighters working on the forty-two hundred acre Liberty Fire southeast of Arlee are employing a long-term confinement strategy.

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will decide whether to shrink or eliminate 22 national monuments later this month.

An elite 29-year-old firefighter who died in Montana last week was remembered Thursday.

Sometime within the next four to six years, Yellowstone National Park is expected to reach its capacity.

Top federal and state fire managers say the National Fire Preparedness Level will be raised to its highest point Friday afternoon.

A Flathead County commissioner has been charged with felony criminal mischief.

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a couple who stopped to help him alongside a road on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation.