Evening Newscast 08-11-17

A lightning storm that blew through northwest Montana last night has firefighters scrambling from Eureka to Glacier National park.

Southeast of Superior along I-90, managers of the Sunrise Fire are preparing for this weekend’s forecast red flag fire weather.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has expanded the evacuation warning area associated with Lolo Peak Fire.

Fire managers across northwest Montana are concerned about a ridge of high pressure that’s expected to move west tomorrow.

The Department of Livestock and local veterinarians are monitoring an outbreak of severe canine respiratory disease in Montana.