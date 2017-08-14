Evening Newscast 08-14-17

Parts of Western Montana were breathing a little easier this morning after weekend thunderstorms brought with them cooler temperatures and increased humidity.

U-S Highway 12 west of Lolo has been re-opened on a limited basis after being closed yesterday due to the Lolo Peak Fire.

About 30 coal cars in a Montana Rail Link freight train derailed this weekend along the Clark Fork River in northwestern Montana.

Evacuation warnings for the Liberty Fire burning near Arlee have been lifted as of noon today.

A fast-moving fire north of Three Forks has prompted an evacuation notice.

A leading neo-Nazi website that targeted a Montana woman late last year has been dropped by two website registration companies.

Montana’s health care co-op, one of America’s few remaining alternatives to traditional health insurance, resumed accepting new enrollees Sunday