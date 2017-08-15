Evening Newscast 08-15-17

The size of the mandatory evacuation area along US Highway 12 west of Lolo has been reduced.

Montana Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale says many homeowners insurance policies can help out with evacuation expenses.

A controversial copper mine near White Sulphur Springs is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Two Montana juveniles have been cited for starting a fire that burned two structures and about 250 acres of land.

The secretary of the Veterans Administration is coming to Montana Monday for a listening session.

The Flathead National Forest’s Forest Plan is being delayed until October.

The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.