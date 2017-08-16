Evening Newscast 08-16-17

All three members of Montana’s congressional delegation have now commented on the events in Charlottesville.

State climatologist Kelsey Jencso says what folks are seeing this summer -- extreme fires, sudden droughts, snowpacks melting quickly -- may be a vision of Montana’s future.

Helena’s City Commission has been debating and taking public input on the future of a Confederate memorial.

Crews managing the Blue Bay Fire on the east shore of Flathead Lake began a controlled burn.

People evacuated due to the Lolo Peak Fire west of Missoula will be allowed temporary access back to their homes starting tomorrow morning.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will present his recommendations about two dozen national monuments on federal land to President Donald Trump on August 24th.