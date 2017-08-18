Evening Newscast 08-18-17

Two homes southwest of the town of Lolo were destroyed last night by the fast-growing Lolo Peak Fire.

Montana will be getting FEMA funding to help with the costs of the Lolo Peak Fire.

Montana's capital city today removed a memorial to Confederate soldiers that has been in a public park since 1916.

Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.9 percent in July.

A school official says a former Montana middle school assistant principal had her educator's license suspended after sending partially nude photos to a 17-year-old former student.

U.S. Highway 12 has now been closed a few miles west of the town of Lolo.

Firefighters and people in the Lolo and Florence areas are anticipating the arrival of a predicted dry cold front.

Fire activity has started to ramp up on the Lolo Peak Fire.