Evening Newscast 08-18-17

Two homes southwest of the town of Lolo were destroyed last night by the fast-growing Lolo Peak Fire.
Montana will be getting FEMA funding to help with the costs of the Lolo Peak Fire.
Montana's capital city today removed a memorial to Confederate soldiers that has been in a public park since 1916.
Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.9 percent in July.
A school official says a former Montana middle school assistant principal had her educator's license suspended after sending partially nude photos to a 17-year-old former student.
U.S. Highway 12 has now been closed a few miles west of the town of Lolo.
Firefighters and people in the Lolo and Florence areas are anticipating the arrival of a predicted dry cold front.
Fire activity has started to ramp up on the Lolo Peak Fire.