Evening Newscast 08-21-17

A judge has ordered Congressman Greg Gianforte to be photographed and fingerprinted for assaulting a reporter in May, opening the door for the Republican representative's mug shot to be plastered in opponents' campaign ads in next year's election.

Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in the Lolo Peak Fire.

The Secretary of the Veterans Administration visited Montana today, and made an announcement that many veterans will welcome.

Last week’s dry cold front stirred up many of western Montana’s fires, including the Sapphire Complex east of Missoula.