Evening Newscast 08-22-17

After saying yesterday that burnout operations on the Lolo Peak Fire were likely responsible for destroying two homes and several outbuildings, fire managers are now saying they need more information to be sure.

A timber sale that aims to reduce fire danger has been approved by the Bitterroot National Forest near last year’s Roaring Lion fire site.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says they are reopening the public comment period on the future of the National Bison Range.

Montana’s last best places are fueling growth and supporting a multi-billion dollar outdoor and recreation industry.