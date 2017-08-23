Evening Newscast 08-23-17

A couple of days of calm weather has blanketed much of Western Montana in thick smoke, but a cold front is moving in.

The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a verdict and fine against a former state legislator who took illegal corporate contributions.

A judge has ruled a small population of grizzly bears in Montana and Idaho near the Canadian border can be considered endangered.

A company behind a private Montana resort community in Big Sky has paid the state more than $90,000 in penalties.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue plan to visit a Montana wildfire command post.

Farmers around the country are donating hay for ranchers whose livestock are suffering from the drought in the Northern Plains.

Seeley Lake-area kids will at least have a buffer from the dangerous local wildfire smoke when school resumes.

The U.S. Department of Education is awarding a second round of funding for programs that help low-income students.