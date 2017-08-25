Evening Newscast 08-25-17

The Gallatin county attorney says he won't release a mug shot of Republican Representative Greg Gianforte that was taken today when he was booked and fingerprinted after pleading guilty to assaulting a reporter in May.

An aggressive aerial assault Thursday saved numerous homes and held a lightning-caused fire south of Helena to just 76 acres.

Montana officials say they recently discovered dead fish in the Yellowstone River and are waiting on test results to know if they were killed by the same parasite that killed thousands of fish last year.

A Montana Department of Labor and Industry official says four Job Service offices will be closing throughout the next few months due to a cutback in federal funding.

A southwestern Montana police officer has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge for a reported confrontation with his wife last weekend.

Wildfire smoke has inundated communities across western Montana this summer and officials are worried about its impacts on human health, physical and otherwise.