Evening Newscast 08-28-17

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he wants to speed up a proposal to block new gold mining claims on forested public land near Yellowstone National Park and will consider blocking other types of mining.

The Missoula Police Department took a report this morning from a man claiming he’d just shot someone in a downtown apartment and was holding several hostages.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's dormant campaign committee recently sold a motorhome at a steep discount to a Montana legislator. The sale is prompting questions because it was sold for just half its apparent $50,000 market value.

Two Las Vegas businessmen have been sentenced to 20 months in prison for their roles in defrauding a Montana Indian tribe's online lending company.

A 52-year-old Montana woman competing in a northern Idaho endurance event is in fair condition at a hospital after being struck by an event support vehicle.

The waters of Seeley Lake have again been closed to boaters and all public recreation so firefighting aircraft can again dip water from the lake to fight the Rice Ridge Fire.