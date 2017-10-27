Evening Newscast 10-27-17

The deadline is only a month away for American Indian tribal members who want to receive their share of a $3.4 billion settlement.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and other federal officials are distancing themselves from a multi-million dollar contract between a small Montana company and Puerto Rico’s electric utility.

A University of Montana task force says cuts to tenured faculty are not off the table as it examines ways to fix the university's budget problems.

The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company says it’s started reimbursing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today for costs associated with assessing contamination at the CFAC Superfund Site.

A ruling today overturned a decision from earlier this year that halted plans in Washington to build a facility that would export coal from Montana overseas.