Evening Newscast 11-01-17

Attorneys will discuss how they might settle a lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America by women who were raped by a Montana scout leader in the 1970s.

The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a victim's rights law approved by voters last year as unconstitutional.

A winter storm warning has been posted for portions of central, north-central, southwest and west-central Montana.

A judge has given a reprieve to the owners of a Montana coal mine who had warned layoffs were imminent after the mine's expansion plans were blocked.

U.S. wildlife managers are revisiting a pending proposal to protect a rare, cold-water insect, after scientists confirmed its presence in new locations in Montana and Wyoming.

The U.S. Geological Survey has released a new modeling framework for collection and analysis of selenium data in Lake Koocanusa.

Open enrollment has started for health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act.

The only jail in Mineral County has closed because of a lack of jailers.

The Governor’s Office says a special legislative session could be called in the coming weeks as the administration and the conservative majority party inch closer to a plan to balance the state budget.

Yellowstone National Park will close its West, South, and East Entrances to vehicular traffic on Monday, November 6, to allow for winterization.