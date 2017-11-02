Evening Newscast 11-02-17

This upcoming weekend is the last chance many people will have to drive in Yellowstone National Park before roads close for the winter.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a proposed gravel pit four miles east of Seeley Lake.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs expects to re-open a vacant Montana jail on the edge of the Crow Indian Reservation.

Environmentalists have sued the Trump administration seeking to pry loose details of its plan to shrink some national monuments.

Authorities are investigating a shooting death at a residence in a rural area near Vaughn in north-central Montana.

The Montana Secretary of State has given approval to supporters of a 2018 ballot initiative that would require utility companies to use much more renewable energy to start collecting signatures.

Helena police say that at least a dozen cars were involved in a multi-car crash due to icy conditions on the Interstate 15 overpass.