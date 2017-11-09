Evening Newscast 11-09-17

Three former employees of the Blackfeet Head Start program have pleaded not guilty to charges alleging they falsified overtime claims to steal money from the federally funded program.

A 61-year-old transient man died of hypothermia in Missoula this week, prompting the Union Gospel Mission to open its day shelter at night through mid-March.

911 calls in Flathead County went unanswered for about an hour this morning after a construction crew cut a fiber optic line near Kalispell.

Five of the six Democrats who’ve declared they’re running for the party’s nomination to challenge Congressman Greg Gianforte will be at a forum in Butte next week.

A sustainable housing organization and the city of Missoula are planning to construct a community of six manufactured homes to provide residents an affordable housing option.

The Montana Board of Regents is considering paying the incoming University of Montana president nearly $314,000 annually.

A law enforcement official says a Montana man who spent almost two years as a fugitive after being indicted for illegal gun deals has been captured in Mexico and returned to the United States to face charges.