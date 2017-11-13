Evening newscast 11-13-17

A proposal to temporarily charge a fee for state management of Montana's workers' compensation fund drew strong opposition as lawmakers began a special session to address a $227 million budget shortfall.

The chairwoman of Montana's House Appropriations Committee is sponsoring a bill to transfer state agency money to the general fund to help balance the state budget.

State lawmakers Monday took up a proposal by Governor Steve Bullock to increases fees on some property owners to fund fire protection in the state. It’s part of the governor’s package of legislation aimed at patching the $227 million hole in the state budget.

Montana became the 45th state this year to enact a law that requires schools to address childhood sexual abuse.

As part of the special legislative session, Governor Bullock is asking public schools to forego tens of millions of dollars in the coming years in state transportation block grants. Corin Cates-Carney reports.

Nebraska regulators plan to announce their decision next week on the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline route across the state.