Evening Newscast 11-15-17

The Republican party’s keystone bill to patch the state budget passed Montana’s House and Senate this afternoon nearly along party lines.

The Montana Senate passed five bills that would take a $65 million bite out of the state’s quarter-billion-dollar budget deficit.

Officials suspect a second deer killed in south central Montana may have been infected with chronic wasting disease.

Police in Minnesota say the father of a toddler who accidentally shot himself with his dad's loaded handgun has been arrested in Montana.

Montana’s special legislative session is moving quickly, and could wrap up tonight. Lawmakers are considering bills to fill the state’s $227 million budget shortfall.

A Frenchtown high school music teacher has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault on a student.

A lawyer says a militia leader from Anaconda standing trial in Las Vegas drove to Nevada to help a rancher in a grazing dispute with the federal government, because he believed people were in danger and he had to help.

A bill to help balance the state budget by imposing fee on the Montana State Fund has failed. The bill would have brought in about $30 million towards the $227 million budget shortfall. It passed the Senate today, but failed in the House.

Yellowstone County commissioners have approved a tax break sought by the Phillips 66 oil refinery in Billings.

As the Trump administration rolls back regulations for oil drilling and coal mining, a group of businesses in the Flathead Valley are surging ahead with renewable green energy.