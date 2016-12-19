Evening Newscast 12-19-16

State Senator Ed Buttrey said today that he’s running for Montana's U.S. House seat, should Ryan Zinke become President-elect Donald Trump's Interior secretary.

Montana’s three Electoral College votes went to Donald Trump Monday, December 19. Before the electors gathered inside the state Capitol to cast their votes, protesters stood outside on the capitol steps.

There were nearly 500 car crashes across the state this weekend as a cold front blasted the region, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

An effort to prevent aquatic invasive species from spreading into the Columbia River ecosystem has received federal funding as part of a larger act.

A judge says attorneys for Montana's two death-row inmates raise serious questions about whether a witness changed his testimony to help the state Department of Justice's argument that a particular drug meets state law for use in executions.