Evening Newscast 12-20-16

A preliminary report suggests that invasive mussels have not moved into Montana water bodies beyond the Missouri River Basin.

The New York Times reported today on an online conflict in Whitefish that involves white supremacist groups.

The administrator of Montana's state parks has left his position after eight years. An email sent to Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff today says Chas Van Genderen is no longer employed by the department, effective immediately.

A controversial land swap between the state and a private company in southern Montana has been approved.

The new head of the Montana Division of Child and Family Services says the troubled agency needs to reduce the number of children in foster care, while making smart hires and providing more training for its caseworkers.