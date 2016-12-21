Evening Newscast 12-21-16

State representative-elect Amanda Curtis of Butte is the first Democrat to indicate interest in replacing Congressman Ryan Zinke if he is confirmed as Secretary of the Interior next year. She told MTN News today that she’s considering seeking her party’s nomination.

A special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court says Wyoming is obligated to provide enough water to fill the Tongue River reservoir in southeastern Montana.

A lawsuit filed today seeks to keep Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl on the job until June 2019.

Efforts to increase the number of direct flights from Montana’s airports are paying off in at least one city.

Federal regulators have outlined corrective steps that must take place before a company may restart a pipeline that leaked 176,000 gallons of oil into and along a creek in western North Dakota.

An inmate has been sentenced to more than 7 and a half years of additional prison time for his role in a drug-smuggling scheme in the Montana State Prison.