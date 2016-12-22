Evening Newscast 12-22-16

Federal regulators today approved a billion dollar energy storage project in Meagher County.

A school bus delivering kids home in Whitefish yesterday afternoon slipped off the edge of the road and flipped over.

More than a half-dozen Republicans have expressed interest in running for Congressman Ryan Zinke’s seat if he confirmed as Secretary of Interior next year. They include 29 year old state representative Daniel Zolnikov of Billings. The three-term state representative says that he is most concerned about the national debt.

An incoming weather system is expected to bring some fresh snow into Montana this long holiday weekend.

The U.S. Forest Service has approved a land exchange between the Custer Gallatin National Forest and Red Lodge Mountain.

A Great Falls woman accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty.