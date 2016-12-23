Evening Newscast 12-23-16

After putting in over 12 years and serving three governors, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department director Jeff Hagener retired this week.

Gov. Steve Bullock is urging Montana residents to reject the recent hateful speech against community members in Whitefish.

The U.S. Transportation Department says America’s railroad industry paid more than $15 million in civil penalties this year for safety violations and other infractions, a slight increase over 2015.

A wind farm west of Billing s has a new 25-year contract to sell power to NorthWestern Energy.

Over the objections of prosecutors, a defense attorney is seeking to delay the trial of a Wyoming man in the slaying of a couple on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation.