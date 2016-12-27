Evening Newscast 12-27-16

A bipartisan group of Montana’s top elected officials today condemned a series of anti-Semitic, online attacks happening in Whitefish.

Great Falls State Senator Mary Sheehy-Moe says she plans to resign from the legislature in late January to help her daughter care for her infant triplets.

Another Democratic state lawmaker wants the state party’s nomination for Montana’s lone U.S House Seat.

High winds around Livingston have vehicles being detoured off Interstate 90 and through town. The detour began an hour ago and the Montana Department of Transportation says they do not know when the detour will end.

Commissioners from four north-central Montana counties have selected a Liberty County commissioner to replace Republican Senator Kristin Hansen of Havre, who resigned to take a job in the state auditor's office.

About half the residents of the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation are receiving bottled water after several water pipes broke last week.