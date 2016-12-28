Evening Newscast 12-28-16

A winter storm system could bring more snow and bitterly cold temperatures across western Montana on Sunday.

The FBI is not actively seeking any suspects in the case of a Montana woman who was found dead in the trunk of her car in Spokane, Washington after telling her family she had been abducted from a rest stop north of Helena.

A series of public hearings will begin next week on a proposal to limit motorized watercraft use on nearly 50 western Montana river and stream segments.

A 52-year-old Missoula man is charged with failing to pay restitution for the theft of brass from an ammunition reloading business in Stevensville.

Some teachers at a Billings elementary school are using a good behavior game to teach students resiliency and delayed gratification. The Montana Legislature will be asked to consider implementing the program in all first- and second-grade classes to help kids cope with emotional and mental health challenges later in life.

The Daily Interlake is quoting Whitefish white nationalist leader Richard Spencer as saying there will be no neo-Nazi march in Whitefish next month, as had been threatened, and, "the politicians shouldn’t take it so seriously."