Evening Newscast 12-29-16

There were two suicides in Great Falls over the Christmas holiday weekend. State lawmakers are bringing several bills related to suicide prevention in the 2017 legislative session that starts Monday.

A federal judge has denied Anaconda resident and Oregon wildlife refuge occupier Ryan Payne's request to withdraw his guilty plea.

The Bitterroot National Forest’s first, newly updated travel plan in forty years is facing its first legal challenge.

The state’s Republican Party is charging a $1,740 dollar fee to people interested in replacing Montana congressman Ryan Zinke, who has been nominated to lead the Interior Department.

A head-on collision claimed three lives on Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence earlier this afternoon.