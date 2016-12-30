Evening Newscast 12-30-16

Montana's commissioner of political practices Jonathan Motl will remain in office until a state judge rules on a lawsuit seeking to keep him there a full six-year term.

The Bridger Bowl Ski Area near Bozeman is planning to complete a $5 million expansion by next summer to accommodate an increase in visitors.

The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the extreme cold temperatures coming next week. It’s now saying to expected higher wind speeds, mainly from Butte to Missoula Sunday morning, and now says higher winds can be expected to last into Tuesday morning.

A third Montana Democrat has announced interest in the party’s nomination for the state’s lone Congressional seat.

Opponents of a proposed water bottling plant near Creston are suing Flathead County.

Authorities say an Ohio man who warned that he would die before going to prison fatally shot himself after police pulled him over in Montana.