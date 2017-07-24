Extended Interview With U.S. House Representative Greg Gianforte

Originally published on July 23, 2017 9:39 am
Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte came by the YPR studio visit about his first three weeks on the job. Gianforte was elected in a special May election to fill the vacancy when President Donald Trump tapped then-Congressman Ryan Zinke to become his U.S. Interior Secretary.
In conversation with YPR's Jackie Yamanaka, Gianforte explains he was required to vote on issues immediately.
Copyright 2017 Yellowstone Public Radio. To see more, visit Yellowstone Public Radio.