Extended Interview With U.S. House Representative Greg Gianforte

By Jackie Yamanaka 11 minutes ago
Originally published on July 23, 2017 9:39 am

Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte came by the YPR studio visit about his first three weeks on the job.  Gianforte was elected in a special May election to fill the vacancy when President Donald Trump tapped then-Congressman Ryan Zinke to become his U.S. Interior Secretary.

In conversation with YPR's Jackie Yamanaka, Gianforte explains he was required to vote on issues immediately.

