MTPR

FEMA Sending Aid To Help Pay For Montana Firefighting

By MTPR News 50 minutes ago
  • Sand Springs on Highway 200 July 21, looking west-northwest through smoke from the Lodgepole Complex.
    Sand Springs on Highway 200 July 21, looking west-northwest through smoke from the Lodgepole Complex.
    Chris Barth, BLM

The U.S. government has reversed its earlier decision to deny a request for aid to help pay for fighting Montana’s largest wildfire.

FEMA approved the state's grant application today to Montana Disaster and Emergency Services.

Montana Senator Jon Tester:

“I wish they would have approved it at the beginning, but the truth is, we got it approved. And I’m pleased that FEMA’s going to be able to deliver to our first responders and the folks who have been impacted so negatively by this fire."

The grant will allow Montana to recover 75 percent of its costs to fight the Lodgepole Complex of fires that has burned more than 400 square miles and destroyed 16 homes in eastern Montana.

Sen. Daines hailed it as good news, saying "help is on the way for eastern Montana farmers and ranchers."

Tags: 
wildfire
Jon Tester
Steve Daines
Federal Emergency Management Agency

Related Content

How Montana Is Fighting Invasive Hitchhikers On Firefighting Aircraft

By 1 hour ago
Saskatchewan's CL215, or "super scooper," is decontaminated of potential invasive species after fighting the Bridge Coulee Fire on the east side of the continental divide.
Nicky Ouellet

Montana faces twin threats this summer: On land, crews are battling some of the biggest and most destructive fires in the country. In the water, officials are staving off the spread of invasive mussels that could cause millions of dollars of damage to hydropower dams and irrigation lines. These threats come together for wildland firefighters, who often use equipment that travels across the country and has the potential to carry invasive hitchhikers with it. But firefighters are tackling the potential contamination head on.

Montana Wildfire Roundup For July 27, 2017

By 7 hours ago
InciWeb

Updated 1:00 p.m.

On the Sunrise Fire between Alberton and Superior: Yesterday at about 6:00 pm the Mineral County Sheriff moved both Quartz Flats and Sunrise communities into a stage 3 evacuation. A stage 3 evacuation means that the residents in those areas need to leave the area immediately. Additionally, the Sheriff moved the Verde Creek residents into stage 2, which means that those residents need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Today at about 11:00 am, the Lolo National Forest issued A stage 1 evacuation notice for the Rivulet area. Stage 1 means to stay alert and keep informed of the fire.

New Evacuation Warning For Sunrise Fire Area Near Superior

By 7 hours ago
Fire camp sunset on the Sunrise Fire 7/24/17
InciWeb

Yesterday at about 6:00 pm the Mineral County Sheriff moved both Quartz Flats and Sunrise communities into a stage 3 evacuation. A stage 3 evacuation means that the residents in those areas need to leave the area immediately. Additionally, the Sheriff moved the Verde Creek residents into stage 2, which means that those residents need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Today at about 11:00 am, the Lolo National Forest issued A stage 1 evacuation notice for the Rivulet area. Stage 1 means to stay alert and keep informed of the fire.