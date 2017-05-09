MTPR

Fire Forces Closure Of Helena's C.R. Anderson Middle School

By 2 hours ago
  • C.R. Anderson Middle School in Helena is closed temporarily due to fire damage.
    C.R. Anderson Middle School in Helena is closed temporarily due to fire damage.
    Dan Boyce

It’s a short school week for students at a Helena middle school that was damaged by a fire Monday afternoon.

Classes were canceled today at C.R. Anderson Middle School and won’t resume until Thursday at the earliest. 

Helena Public School’s Barbara Ridgway says there’s extensive water damage in the cafeteria and gymnasium:

“We’re conducting assessments. We want to make sure we have no issues related to things like lead or asbestos. We want to make sure all of that’s complete before students are allowed back in the building.”

The fire is believed to have started in a light fixture, but the investigation continues.

Everyone in the building was safely evacuated. No students were there because it was an early release day.

According to Ridgway there are about 20 days left in the school year and this week’s missed class time may have to be made up.

“It is possible," Ridgway says. "We haven’t made a determination yet until we know how much time has to be made up and how we will do it.”

Again, all classes and school activities at Helena’s C.R. Anderson Middle School are canceled through at least Wednesday, May 10.

Updates can be found at www.helenaschools.org

Tags: 
C.R. Anderson Middle School
Helena Public Schools
Barbara Ridgway
Helena Montana
schools

Related Content

C.R. Anderson Middle School closed for at least a week due to lead contamination

By Dan Boyce Jan 14, 2014
C.R. Anderson Middle School in Helena is closed temporarily due to fire damage.
Dan Boyce

Helena’s C.R. Anderson Middle School was abruptly closed Tuesday after test results brought up elevated lead levels in areas of the building.

The lead found in Montana's largest middle school likely comes from the school's old basement firing range, which administrators say has been closed for about 20 years.

A little more about the old shooting range which led to C.R. Anderson's closure

By Dan Boyce Jan 17, 2014
C.R. Anderson Middle School in Helena is closed temporarily due to fire damage.
Dan Boyce

C.R. Anderson Middle School students will be heading back to class next week.

The state’s largest middle school abruptly closed last Tuesday after elevated lead levels were found at the site of the school’s old firing range.

Further testing shows the lead was confined to that area and cleanup efforts should be completed in the next few days.

Capitol Reporter Dan Boyce finds out more about the shooting range thought responsible for the contamination.