Fire Information Meetings Tonight, Fri., July 21

There are two community meetings tonight about wildfires burning on the I-90 corridor. Both are at 7 p.m. One, for the Goat Creek Fire, is at the Clinton Fire Department, located at 12300 US Highway 10 East in Clinton. The other, for the Sunrise Fire, is at the Lozeau Lodge Pavilion, Lozeau Lodge, 31 Westfall Road Quartz-Lozeau , MT (I-90 Exit 55).

Agenda for the Sunrise Fire meeting: · Introductions · Present Fire Status · Operational Overview · Agency Administrator · County Officials · Questions/Answers More information can be found on Inciweb.