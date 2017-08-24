Fire Near Helena Prompts Evacuation Orders

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents near Helena on Holmes Gulch Road and Martinez Gulch Road. Officials are asking people to leave Highway 282 and Colonial Drive clear as well.

Law enforcement officers are going door-to-door to alert people in the mandatory evacuation zone south of Helena, due to a wildland fire sparked Thursday afternoon by lightning.

The Helena Independent Record reports that fire crews are responding south of Helena, including rural wildland firefighters, a DNRC helicopter and air tankers. Firefighters are accessing the area from Martinez Gulch near Montana City.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted this update on Facebook at 3:24 p.m.: