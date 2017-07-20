MTPR

Firefighter Killed On Duty In Lolo National Forest

  • A firefighter was struck by a falling tree and killed while fighting fire in the Lolo National Forest Wednesday.
A firefighter was killed Wednesday evening while fighting the Florence Fire north of Seeley Lake in the Lolo National Forest.

Trenton Martin Johnson, 19, of Missoula, was struck by a falling tree on the fireline around 5:00 pm Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Grayback Forestry, Inc., a contract company for wildfire suppression. Johnson was flown to a hospital in Missoula, where he was later pronounced dead.

 

Greyback’s spokesperson says no other crew members were injured in the accident and that support and counseling will be available for them.

 

We will have more information following a midday briefing.

Tags: 
wildfire
Lolo National Forest

